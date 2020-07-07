Biloxi police arrested two people for grand larceny Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago Two people are waking up behind bars this morning for grand larceny. 0

Two people are waking up behind bars this morning for grand larceny. Biloxi police arrested 54 year old Eddie Harris and 47 year old Aramenta McArthur after an investigation in a complaint where both suspects allegedly took a victims wallet. Monday on the 100th block of Beach Boulevard, Harris and McArthur were found with the victims cash and jewelry valued at more than one thousand dollars. They are being held on a 25 thousand dollar bond at the Harrison County jail.





