COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders.

Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog post Sandberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with multiple groups, including the NAACP.

The NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change and other groups are behind an advertising boycott on Facebook over objectionable content.

Pfizer, Ford, and Unilever are among hundreds of companies who have joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

Organizers are asking Facebook to remove all hate speech and hate groups.

They are also requesting that Facebook refund companies whose ads link to the content in question.

For product and policy scrutinization, the campaign has asked Facebook to hire a civil rights executive.

Sandberg says the social media website will not be able to make every change requested of it.

She added that it will release a civil rights audit on Wednesday that covers two years.

Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog post According to Sandberg, Facebook's annual diversity report will also be revealed shortly.