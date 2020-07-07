This woman almost looks too much like Ryan Reynolds Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 minutes ago This woman almost looks too much like Ryan Reynolds In the realm of celebrity doppelgängers, Ryan Reynolds is pretty much God-tier.But when people began telling TikTok user Grace Tulevech she bore a shocking resemblance to the “Deadpool” star.her initial reaction was confusion.“So, I’ve got some comments saying I look like Ryan Reynolds, and at first I was like.‘no, I do not look like Ryan Reynolds, he is a man,'” Tulevech said in a recent video.“And then I looked up some pictures, and I was like, ‘no!’.And then I looked up pictures of Ryan Reynolds, no beard … what,” she added.“Get out of my body, Ryan,” she said of her uncanny resemblance to the star.Viewers seemed to be pretty sold on the likeness displayed in the clip.which has since been seen more than 1.6 million times.“You look like u could be his sister,” one wrote 0

