Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace
Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

