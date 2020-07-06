Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Lampard - three points but we can get betterChelsea manager Frank Lampard was pleased to see his side pick up a vital win against Crystal Palace in their chase for a Champions League spot but feels the team can play better.
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v ChelseaFrank Lampard's Chelsea face London rivals Crystal Palace as they hope to cement a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Lampard embraces the pressure as Chelsea chase fourthChelsea will continue their campaign for a top-four finish short of midfield options when they face Crystal Palace with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both injured.