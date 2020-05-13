Florence Pugh Is The Next 'Black Widow'
Director Cate Shortland has explained how the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will mark a farewell for Scarlett's Natasha Romanoff.
Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson passera le flambeau à Florence PughSelon la réalisatrice Cate Shortland, Natasha Romanoff passera le flambeau au personnage de Florence Pugh au cours du film sur la super-héroïne.
