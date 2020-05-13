Global  

Florence Pugh Is The Next 'Black Widow'
Florence Pugh Is The Next 'Black Widow'

Director Cate Shortland has explained how the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will mark a farewell for Scarlett's Natasha Romanoff.

Confirmed: Florence is new Black Widow

We are still months away from the release of Marvel’s highly anticipated ‘Black Widow’ starring...
IndiaTimes - Published

Florence Pugh Confirmed to Take Over 'Black Widow' Franchise From Scarlett Johansson

Talking about the casting of the 'Little Women' actress, director Cate Shortland praises the Natasha...
AceShowbiz - Published

Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Baton Being Handed To Florence Pugh in 'Black Widow'

The Black Widow baton is being handed over from Scarlett Johansson to Florence Pugh. In a recent...
Just Jared - Published


Scarlett Johansson will 'hand the baton' to Florence Pugh in 'Black Widow' [Video]

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:37Published
Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson passera le flambeau à Florence Pugh [Video]

Selon la réalisatrice Cate Shortland, Natasha Romanoff passera le flambeau au personnage de Florence Pugh au cours du film sur la super-héroïne.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Florence Pugh plays Ask Me Anything [Video]

Florence Pugh plays Ask Me Anything

Our June cover star Florence Pugh plays Ask Me Anything, revealing everything from her favourite emoji to the advice Scarlett Johansson gave her.

Credit: Elle     Duration: 06:32Published