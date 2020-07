Un-bear-ably good: young bear in Canada hits the spot scratching himself on tree Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published 48 seconds ago Un-bear-ably good: young bear in Canada hits the spot scratching himself on tree This is the hilarious and satisfying moment a young bear in Shirley, Canada enjoys a lovely scratch on a tree on June 25. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This is the hilarious and satisfying moment a young bear in Shirley, Canada enjoys a lovely scratch on a tree on June 25. "In a small orchard where there is an apple tree that is just the right height for scratching and the tree is hardly taller than the bear itself!" said Larry, the filmer.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Grizzly Bear Plays with Pole



Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Canada Info from Licensor: "A young grizzly bear using a fiber optics pole as a wrestling pole or just having fun. It was taken along the Alaska Highway between Burwash.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:27 Published 5 days ago Young Bear Pays Porch a Visit



Occurred on May 20, 2020 / Rossland, British Colombia, Canada Info from Licensor: "This little guy has made a couple visits to our house! We believe he is on his first year without Mama bear. This last.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 08:00 Published on May 21, 2020