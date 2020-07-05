New York Attorney General Stops Donations to Black Lives Matter Foundation

New York Attorney General Stops Donations to Black Lives Matter Foundation The nonprofit, unaffiliated with the global movement, was ordered to stop accepting donations in the state due to failure to file financial disclosures.

Attorney General Letitia James emphasized the need for transparency among charitable organizations in a statement.

Letitia James, via statement The organization was in line to accept millions of dollars from corporations such as Apple and Microsoft.

The investigation has brought to light the confusion surrounding the name, due to its similarity to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc.

Megan Francis, via Buzzfeed News