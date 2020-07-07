Massive wall of smoke looms over driver amid Benicia brushfire in California

A brushfire in Benicia, California, burns around the nearby highway and creates heavy traffic on Tuesday (June 7), having drivers stuck in traffic as they try to get away from the fire.

Crews were battling the 4-alarm fire near Highway 680 in Benecia, which forced the closure of several southbound lanes before the Carquinez Bridge.

"Driving back across the bridge to Martinez and noticed smoke in the distance, as I got closer I realized it was a huge fire right before you merge onto 680," the filmer said.