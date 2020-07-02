Global  

Massachusetts Reports 140 New Coronavirus Cases
The total number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is 104,799.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is 104,799.
Florida hits 10,000 new coronavirus cases going into July 4 holiday

Florida broke another record with 10,000 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. In Texas and...
States slow reopening measures as coronavirus cases spike

Florida is facing a record 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and infections are now up in 37 states ahead...
World Health Organization reports new coronavirus cases reach all-time high

(MENAFN - FxPro) The number of new Covid-19 cases worldwide has reached a record high at 212,326...
Trump Campaign Eyes N.H. Rally as Coronavirus Surges Nationwide [Video]

Trump Campaign Eyes N.H. Rally as Coronavirus Surges Nationwide

The Trump campaign is gearing up for a rally set for Saturday in Portsmouth, NH amid spiking cases of coronavirus nationwide. President Trump looks to make up ground in the state as his opponent former..

Hospitalizations On The Rise Across US Due To Pandemic [Video]

Hospitalizations On The Rise Across US Due To Pandemic

Chris Martinez reports the U.S. has recorded more than 300-thousand new coronavirus cases so far in July alone.

NYC Hits Phase 3, N.J. Sees Warning Signs [Video]

NYC Hits Phase 3, N.J. Sees Warning Signs

As the number of coronavirus cases climb in hotspots across the country, parts of our region continue to reopen. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

