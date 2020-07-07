Coronavirus numbers by county: July 7, 2020

The most updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties on July 7.

Cases for the first time since june 13th.

Today we are just back to double digits.

<change > today 10 new cases announced.... there are 238 active cases in the county.

<change > 31 people are in the hospital...27 in the county...and of the 27, 17 are nursing home patients receiving acute care.

593 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

In herkimer county.

Three new cases today...two work in oneida county.

There are now 43 active cases in the county.

<change > three people are in the hospital.

163 tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

And all is quiet today in otsego county no new cases...just three active in the county.

<change > nobody is in the hospital.

166 people have been tested in the last day.

