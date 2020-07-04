Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements when he sets out his coronavirus recovery package.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician

Coronavirus: Chancellor under pressure to extend furlough scheme as he unveils £2bn plan for youth jobs

 Rishi Sunak sets out Covid-19 economic recovery plan in statement to MPs
Independent
Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world [Video]

Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government support to people's jobs and businesses amount to £130bn making it one of the most generous and comprehensive packages in the world. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published

Sterling near three-week highs before government releases spending plans

 LONDON — Sterling held near a three-week high against the dollar and gained against the euro on Tuesday as investors waited for more details of the..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy [Video]

Chancellor to announce £3bn green recovery as part of coronavirus strategy

A £3 billion green package with grants for homeowners and public buildings to improve energy efficiency will be unveiled by Rishi Sunak as part of his coronavirus economic strategy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Miami-Dade Public Schools Ask Parents To Choose From One of Three Learning Plans For Fall [Video]

Miami-Dade Public Schools Ask Parents To Choose From One of Three Learning Plans For Fall

Miami-Dade County Public Schools want students to return to class in August but understands it may not be possible because the County is still in Phase 1 of The Plan for Florida’s Recovery.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19: Around 9 lakh tests conducted in Rajasthan so far = [Video]

COVID-19: Around 9 lakh tests conducted in Rajasthan so far =

Briefing about the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan, Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma stated that the state has done very well, around 9 lakh COVID tests have been done so far. "From recovery rate to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published