Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements when he sets out his coronavirus recovery package.

LONDON — Sterling held near a three-week high against the dollar and gained against the euro on Tuesday as investors waited for more details of the..

Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government support to people's jobs and businesses amount to £130bn making it one of the most generous and comprehensive packages in the world. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn