Action News on 6abc A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem… https://t.co/Er1Xo3JXNn 6 hours ago

E❤️ RT @6abc : A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navi… 4 hours ago

Mark B RT @JacdecNew : Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 (N342NB) sustained damage to its nosecone when flying through intense hail on descent to New Yor… 51 minutes ago