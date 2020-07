Secretary of State William Glavin said there is no money in the budget for the mailings right now.



Related videos from verified sources Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic



Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging you even more to vote by mail. Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg asked on Facebook what you want to.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago Davidson County hires 15 employees to prepare for absentee ballots due to COVID-19



Nearly all voters are eligible for an absentee ballot this year, after a Tennessee judge ruled last week that fear of the Coronavirus was a valid excuse to request an absentee ballot. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:06 Published on June 11, 2020 Could Trump's Resistance To Mail In Voting Backfire?



President Donald Trump has escalated his crusade against absentee voting. The President has threatened to withhold federal funds from two states, Michigan and Nevada, for making it easier for their.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on May 21, 2020