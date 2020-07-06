Global  

Scientists say coronavirus can spread in air and linger
A group of 239 health experts around the world says new evidence shows that the tiniest droplets from your mouth or nose can linger in the air for long periods of time, potentially spreading coronavirus farther and longer than previously thought.

Scientists say coronavirus can be spread farther than 6 feet in tiny airborne particles

More than 200 scientists are asking the World Health Organization to update its guidance on how the...
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

LONDON (AP) — More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to...
Hundreds of scientists in 32 countries say coronavirus is airborne, urge WHO to revise recommendations

A group of scientists want recommendations about how coronavirus spreads through the air to be...
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.

Scientists Demand The WHO Answer A Question There's No Real Answer To Yet

Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization. According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand. The demand is..

Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease

NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York..

