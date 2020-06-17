Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baldwyn shooting suspect still at large
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Baldwyn shooting suspect still at large

Baldwyn shooting suspect still at large

Law enforcement officers continue to search for the man suspected in the shooting death of a woman in Baldwyn.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U-s marshals are now helping in the search for a man accused of killing a woman in baldwyn..

Take a good look... right now, the us marshals are searching for this man..

48-year-old gary scotty mcdonald..

Baldwyn police chief troy agnew says someone found conor kyle dead friday morning at adams auto sales... if you see him or the vehicle, call 9-1-1 immediately... do not try to approach him, law enforcement said he is armed and dangerous.

In monroe county..

Residents




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shooting at house party [Video]

Shooting at house party

One person is critical condition and 2 others are injured at a large house party in Vegas overnight. This happened last night near Azure and Palmer. The suspect had left the scene before the police..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
1 Injured, 1 Killed In Shooting In Parking Lot Of Venice CVS; Male Suspect At Large [Video]

1 Injured, 1 Killed In Shooting In Parking Lot Of Venice CVS; Male Suspect At Large

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Venice.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:17Published
Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large [Video]

Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large

Galleria Dallas was evacuated Tuesday night after a shooting in the food court on the third floor Tuesday evening.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:10Published