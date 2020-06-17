Baldwyn shooting suspect still at large

|
U-s marshals are now helping in the search for a man accused of killing a woman in baldwyn..
Take a good look... right now, the us marshals are searching for this man..
48-year-old gary scotty mcdonald..
Baldwyn police chief troy agnew says someone found conor kyle dead friday morning at adams auto sales... if you see him or the vehicle, call 9-1-1 immediately... do not try to approach him, law enforcement said he is armed and dangerous.
In monroe county..
Residents
