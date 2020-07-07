Parchman escapee Arthur Lestrick captured in Nashville

Picture of Arthur Lestrick at the time of his capture.

The us marshals captured the parchman escapee in tennessse the gulf coast regional fugitive task force found arthur lestrick in a wooded area behind a hotel in nashville.

State prison leaders said lestrick escaped from the penitentiary at parchman early sunday morning.

Lestrick is serving life in prison for capital murder in copiah county.

Right now he remains in the custody of the us marshals then he will be turned over to state prison officials once they get to the music city.

Meanwhile,