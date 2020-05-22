Global  

Custom team recovers approx 32 kgs of gold worth over Rs 15 crores from Jaipur International airport
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Custom team recovers approx 32 kgs of gold worth over Rs 15 crores from Jaipur International airport

Custom team recovers approx 32 kgs of gold worth over Rs 15 crores from Jaipur International airport

14 Indian national passengers coming from UAE and Saudi Arabia were intercepted by the custom team on July 07.

The incident took place at the Jaipur International airport.

Over 31 kilograms of gold worth over Rs.

15 crores was recovered from them.

