Outdoor exercise equipment to be installed at two Vigo County parks
Jada just mentioned that work at "prairie creek park" in vigo county.

It should wrap up by the end of the week.

Here's what it entails... parks superintendent "adam grossman" says they're excited to add outdoor exercise equipment.

This is at the "elliott woods trail head".

Crews will add exercise bikes and other equipment there... and at "hawthorn park" the goal is to create an outdoor space for walkers and runners to workout.

