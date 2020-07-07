WMAR-2 News Weather at 5

METEROLOGIST STEVIE DANIELWHO'S IN THE STUDIO TONIGHT.Tonight... Scattered showersand thunderstorms, mainlybefore 8pm.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 75.

Southwind 6 to 8 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.

Mostly sunny, witha high near 90.

Southeast wind5 to 8 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday Night... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms,mainly before 8pm.

Partlycloudy, with a low around 73.Southeast wind 5 to 7 mphbecoming calm after midnight.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Thursday... A slightchance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near90.

Light east wind increasingto 5 to 9 mph in the morning.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Thursday Night... Aslight chance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly cloudy,with a low around 74.

Chanceof precipitation is 20%.Friday... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm.Partly sunny, with a high near87.

Chance of precipitation is60%.

Friday Night... Partlycloudy, with a low around 74.Saturday... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm.Mostly sunny, with a high near91.

Chance of precipitation is60%.

Saturday Night... Achance of showers andthunderstorms. Partly cloudy,with a low around 73.

Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Sunday... A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 91.Chance of precipitation is40%.

Sunday Night... Partlycloudy, with a low around 72.Monday... A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Partlysunny, with a high near 91.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Monday Night... Mostlycloudy, with a low around 72.Tuesday... A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 87.