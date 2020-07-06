Kanye West to Trademark 'West Day Ever' Slogan

Kanye West to Trademark 'West Day Ever' Slogan The rapper and fashion mogul has put in a request to protect the new catchphrase for use on more than 100 different types of apparel.

Types of apparel include t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, bomber jackets, turtlenecks, jumpsuits, g-strings, beanies, blazers, infant wear and footwear.

According to TMZ, West filed the trademark documents on June 26, which was the same day he used the slogan when announcing his 10-year brand deal with Gap.

The collaboration with the retail giant is called Yeezy Gap.