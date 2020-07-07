Federal Covid Reimbursements

Is in quarantine.

Some kentucky counties and cities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are getting some relief from the federalgovernment.

the governor's office announced today that more than $1 million is heading to five northern kentucky governments.

It is part of the cares act.

The governor's office says the cities of fort mitchell... villa hills.... williamstown... wilder and mason county will receive money for expenses ranging from payroll... to ppe's and sanitation supplies... to technology expenses for telework.

Eleven other norther kentucky local governments have received preliminary approval