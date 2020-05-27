Intro virtual tours are the new norm for colleges across the country because of covid- 19..

But that's not the case any longer at mississippi university for women, as potential students can now walk around campus.

that is right..

On campus tours are now an option for future students at the w..

But there are a rules they must follow before arriving... "so when we decided to re- launch this campus tour program..

The first thing in mind was our safety of our students and staff.."

With a plan in place.... mississippi university for women is now focused on the future... dwight doughty..

Coordinator of admissions at the w... says the students and their parents should feel safer, with the restrictions in place... sot - dwight doughty - coordinator of admissions - muw ááái shortened this soundbiteááá "we decreased the number of appointments by 50 percent...we also placed safety measures in place such as sanitizing all areas frequently throughout the day and wearing masks.."

" ok this is crowell hall.

Previously those students interested in attending mississippi university for women were only offered virtual tours.

Flash to on campus shot... "but starting wednesday the w will offers safe on campus tours providing students with a first-hand experience to see what the w has to offer."

Sot - dwight doughty - coordinator of admissions - muw áshortened soundbiteááá "we placed a mask ordinance there to prevent any spread or prevent as much spread as possible.

As well as we placed social distancing in place."

Buildings will be sanitized.

University administrators admit there might be some challenges at first, but they will be worth the effort.

Think everyone is facing the challenge of learning how to properly social distance.

So i see that as being a small challenge but i think we are going to be able to overcome it."

and if you're interested in an on campus tour... i'll have that link posted for you on our website at wcbi dot com...