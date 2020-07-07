Fauci Mask

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke with Alabama senator Doug Jones in a Facebook live stream today, addressing a number of issues surrounding covid- 19.

He also said he supports a statewide mask mandate in alabama.

Mask, make a difference.

It is one of the primary fundamental tools that we have,because a considerable number of individuals, up to 40%, do not have any symptoms, and yet they still can transmit the infection.

And for that reason, we should all be wearing masks, when we're out in public fauci adds that masks are particularly important when can't have the proper distance between ourselves and others