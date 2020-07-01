Deadly stabbing in Annapolis early Monday morning

HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

TWO MEN WERESHOT IN ODENTON, ANOTHER MANWAS STABBED IN SEVERN SUNDAY.NOW A MAN STABBED TO DEATEARLY MONDAY.

WMAR 2 NEWSDON HARRISON WAS IN THEANNAPOLIS NEIGHBORHOOD WHEIT HAPPENED.Stand up: open: Early Mondaymorning police found 34 yearold Deontrae Matthews in thiscommunity outside ofAnnapolis.

He was taken to alocal hospital where he died.track: There is still somepolice tape on the lawn in theAnnapolis Walk community offof Bywater Road.

Shortly after1 in the morning Monday,Matthews was found by police.They have few details otherthan he was stabbed.

Nats:Track; George Kopecky isretired now and is looking tospend the rest of his life inpeace.

At 76 years old, he hasthis perspective of life.

Sot:Nobody has any guarantees asto what life will be, tomorroeven.

Nats: kids playingaround him track: Mr. George,as some of the kids call him,is popular in the communityHeover the past few months ais wishing for some good.

Sot:Everything changes, hopefullyfor the better.

This time itwas for the worse.

Track: Ifyou have any information tothis homicide, police wouldlike to hear from you.

Thereis a reward for information.stand up close: This is the3rd homicide in theAnnapolis/Anne Arundel countyarea since this weekend.

InAnnapolis, DHGOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN