kentucky praised for election

Praise for the way it handled the primary election.

L3: election 2020 white article praises kentucky for its handling of primary election says it could be ... over the weekend... politco published an article.... titled quote: "coronavirus threatened to make a mess of kentucky's primary.

It could be a model instead."

You may remember... kentucky's primary election was making headlines before the election.... with celebrities like lebron james and political figures like hilary clinton saying heavy reliance on absentee ballots and the lack of polling sites would lead to voter suppression the secretary of state and governor beshear fired back... saying there was no issue with voter suppression and that the primary would be a success.

The article says voting rights advocates are praising kentucky for how it largely sidestepped the missing ballots, long lines and other problems faced by many states holding an election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group is launching a campaign to get more kentuckians to get out and vote.

Fs txt bullets:no voter registration campaign - center for voter information - 60,107 voter registrati ... the center for voter information says it is mailing more than 60,000 voter registration applications to people in kentucky this month as part of the group's largest-ever campaign to register voters ahead of the novemberelection.

More than 859,000 people who can vote in kentucky are not yet registered.

The group says it is focusing on young people,