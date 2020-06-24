Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

kentucky praised for election
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
kentucky praised for election
also voter registration drive
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Praise for the way it handled the primary election.

L3: election 2020 white article praises kentucky for its handling of primary election says it could be ... over the weekend... politco published an article.... titled quote: "coronavirus threatened to make a mess of kentucky's primary.

It could be a model instead."

You may remember... kentucky's primary election was making headlines before the election.... with celebrities like lebron james and political figures like hilary clinton saying heavy reliance on absentee ballots and the lack of polling sites would lead to voter suppression the secretary of state and governor beshear fired back... saying there was no issue with voter suppression and that the primary would be a success.

The article says voting rights advocates are praising kentucky for how it largely sidestepped the missing ballots, long lines and other problems faced by many states holding an election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group is launching a campaign to get more kentuckians to get out and vote.

Fs txt bullets:no voter registration campaign - center for voter information - 60,107 voter registrati ... the center for voter information says it is mailing more than 60,000 voter registration applications to people in kentucky this month as part of the group's largest-ever campaign to register voters ahead of the novemberelection.

More than 859,000 people who can vote in kentucky are not yet registered.

The group says it is focusing on young people,




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kentucky election: Democrats flip state Senate seat held by Republicans for 25 years

Dr Karen Berg wins the special election for 26th Senate District
Independent - Published

What to Watch in Kentucky Election Results and Colorado Senate Race

A challenger to Senator Mitch McConnell should finally emerge, and John Hickenlooper is trying to win...
NYTimes.com - Published

Amy McGrath wins Kentucky Dem Senate primary, setting up general election battle with McConnell

Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath defeated her progressive opponent Charles Booker in the Kentucky...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Cheri_Kentucky

Cheri Kentucky 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 RT @hrkbenowen: Joe Biden Praised KKK Leader Sen. Robert Byrd as a ‘Mentor’ Ten Years Ago https://t.co/6sMoY0Q9wl 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kentucky primary results will take days to verify [Video]

Kentucky primary results will take days to verify

A mostly mail-in election means a change of pace for election workers in the Bluegrass State.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:20Published
What Kentucky's mail-in primary means for November [Video]

What Kentucky's mail-in primary means for November

It could take up to a week for Kentucky to know for sure who won the Democratic primary to take on Sen. Mitch McConnell. In November, with a highly charged presidential contest and dozens of local..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:40Published
Kentucky voters, elections officials looking ahead to November [Video]

Kentucky voters, elections officials looking ahead to November

It will take weeks for Kentucky voters to learn the official final results of Tuesday’s primary, but those responsible for making sure elections run smoothly are already looking ahead to November.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:04Published