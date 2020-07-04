Global  

COVID-19: 957 new cases, 44 new deaths statewide
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
COVID-19: 957 new cases, 44 new deaths statewide

COVID-19: 957 new cases, 44 new deaths statewide

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 957 new coronavirus cases in the state and 44 new deaths.

- department of health reported - 957 new coronavirus cases in ou- state, and 44 new - deaths, including one in stone- county.

- the statewide total stands at 3- thousand 214 confirmed cases- and 1 thousand 158 deaths.- - - - hancock county is now at 139- cases and 13 deaths.- harrison county is now at 969 - - - - total cases and 11 deaths.- jackson county is now at 689- cases and 17 deaths.- stone county is now at 69 cases- and 2 deaths.

- george county , has 91 total- cases and 3 deaths- on the other side of the coast,- pearl river county- stands at 265 total cases and - still 32




