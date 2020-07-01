Comedy Central to Air Two Upcoming 'Sack Lunch Brunch' Comedy Specials | THR News
The widely praised special will spawn two more, including a holiday special, though they will no longer be for Netflix.
OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie cameraOnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news..
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Gets A Reboot With New Seasons By Mike JudgeThe popular 90's animated show "Beavis and Butt-Head" is making a return to the airwaves.
Comedy Central announced that show creator Mike Judge will reimagine the Gen X MTV series in two new..
Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR NewsComedy Central is reviving 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Fox News says that it has fired Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims and Jennifer Aniston has a clear message for everyone right now: just wear a..