Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO The administration sent a letter to the United Nations on Tuesday giving its notice of withdrawal.

The letter cites grievances with the World Health Organization's (W.H.O.) handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to actually withdraw from the W.H.O., the U.S. is bound to give a year's notice and to pay all debts to the agency.

Lawmakers have argued that Trump cannot legally withdraw from the W.H.O.

Without Congressional approval.

The U.S. is the only nation in the world to have threatened withdrawal from the agency.

Trump initially praised both the agency and China for its response to the pandemic.

Under the Trump Administration, the U.S. leads the world in cases of coronavirus infections and in deaths caused by COVID-19.