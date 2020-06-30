Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dublin VA Clinic space now open at Robins Air Force Base
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Dublin VA Clinic space now open at Robins Air Force Base

Dublin VA Clinic space now open at Robins Air Force Base

A Dublin Veteran Administration clinic area is now open at Robins Air Force Base.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Not made any funeral arrangements yet.

They ask that friends and fans send donations to charlie's charity, instead of flowers.

Middle georgia veterans have a new place to see their doctors.

Robins air force base and the carl vinson va medical center in dublin held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for a new va clinic on robins air force.

The space will serve more than 2,000 veterans who live and work in the area.

Officials say this is a great way to provide healthcare access to active duty and retired military members.

Not only does this make sense for our veterans that are here working but it also makes sense for taxpayers that we are able to combine these requirements with the efficiencies they've realized through the dha c1 3 b13 transition, we were able




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Space Force Introduces Military Working Horse To The Public [Video]

U.S. Space Force Introduces Military Working Horse To The Public

The U.S. Space Force introduced its newest member to the public last week – a horse named Ghost. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:49Published
Buckley Air Force Base Will Be The New Home To A Space Force Unit [Video]

Buckley Air Force Base Will Be The New Home To A Space Force Unit

Bases around Colorado Springs aren't the only ones who will be directly involved with the new United States Space Force. Buckley Air Force Base will be the home to a brand new Space Force garrison.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published
Telescope Captures Massive Star Vanishing Into Thin Air [Video]

Telescope Captures Massive Star Vanishing Into Thin Air

An unstable star, that’s about 2.5 million times brighter than the sun, just disappeared without a trace, and a Trinity College Dublin-led team can’t figure out if it’s hidden or has collapsed..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published