Tech Bytes: TikTok Ban, Disney+ Hamilton, and Wearable AC Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:00s - Published 32 seconds ago Tech Bytes: TikTok Ban, Disney+ Hamilton, and Wearable AC Secretary of state Mike Pompeo says the government is 'looking at' banning Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SAYS THE GOVERNMENT IS'LOOKING AT' BANNINGCHINESE-OWNED APPS ? INCLUDINGTIKTOK. ABC?S KENNETH MOTON HASTHE DETAILS IN TODAY?STECHBYTES.((KENNETH OC))IN TODAY'S TECH BYTES SECRETARYOF STATE MIKE POMPEO SAYS THEU-S IS LOOKING AT BANNING TIKTOKAND OTHER CHINESE SOCIAL- MEDIAAPPS OVER PRIVACY CONCERNS((VO))POMPEO SAID HE WOULDN'TRECOMMEND DOWNLOADINGTIKTOK UNLESS YOU QUOTE - "WANTYOUR PRIVATEINFORMATION IN THE HANDS OF THECHINESE COMMUNISTPARTY."TIKTOK IS THE SECOND-MOSTDOWNLOADED APP IN THE WORLDBEHIND ZOOM.((KENNETH VO))"HAMILTON" WAS A BIG HIT FOR OURPARENT COMPANY DISNEY'SSTREAMING SERVICE.IT DEBUTED FRIDAY, AND "DISNEYPLUS" DOWNLOADSWERE UP 74 PERCENT THROUGH THEHOLIDAYWEEKEND.((KENNETH VO))AND SONY'S NEW WEARABLE AIRCONDITIONER IS ON THE MARKET.THE REON POCKET IS ATTACHED TO ASPECIAL SHIRT - AND EXTENDSDOWN YOUR BACK JUST BELOW THENECK.IT PROMISES TO COOL YOU OFF BYMORE THAN 20 DEGREES BYVENTING WARM AIR AWAY FROM YOURBODY.IT SELLS FOR ABOUT 130 DOLLARS.HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO RINGO STARR!THE ICONIC BEATLES'





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20



On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by financial advisor Winnie Sun to discuss the ongoing market volatility and when to reinvest; Matt Stroud joins to discuss his Op-Ed and.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 7 hours ago