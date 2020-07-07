Halsey Gets Hand Tattoo Tribute To Juice WRLD

The pandemic hasn't stopped some of your favorite celebrities from getting tattooed, especially now that some studios are opening up again.
Case in point: Cardi B showed off two new tattoos (one of which was a touch-up to her iconic phoenix) in late May and early June.
Now, singer Halsey is the latest to get new ink, and this one is a tribute to her late friend and musician Jarad Anthony Higgins, more commonly known as Juice WRLD.
It simply states "life's a mess 999" in a cursive black font right below the knuckles on what appears to be her left hand.