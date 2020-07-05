Global  

Premier League Tuesday Round-Up
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:55s - Published
A round up of Tuesday's Premier League action including Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace and Arsenal against Leicester.

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal

Arsenal face a defining run of games over the next fortnight, which kicks off on Tuesday against Leicester City. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish [Video]

Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish

Arsenal host Leicester on Tuesday followed by important league encounters against Tottenham (Jul. 12) and champions Liverpool (Jul. 15).

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:51Published
Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford [Video]

Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford

N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published