Premier League Tuesday Round-Up
A round up of Tuesday's Premier League action including Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace and Arsenal against Leicester.
Premier League match preview: Leicester v ArsenalArsenal face a defining run of games over the next fortnight, which kicks off on Tuesday against Leicester City. Take a look at the stats here.
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finishArsenal host Leicester on Tuesday followed by important league encounters against Tottenham (Jul. 12) and champions Liverpool (Jul. 15).
Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over WatfordN’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now..