Prioritizing Childcare Funding

Taking care of kids for frontline workers and schools

Childcare providers in the state of minnesota will soon have some relief.

In the form of millions of dollars.

Governor tim walz and lietuenant governor peggy flannagan announcing they will distribute around 56 million in childcare funding as part of the coronavirus aid relief and economic security act.

"* in minnesota... many families have to rely on childcare providers like this facility on 18th street ?

"* which is operated out of a family home.

Lieutenant gov.

Peggy flanagan visited this home just an hour or so ago.

It is the home of ariane bromberg.

She takes care of kids whose parents work on the frontlines at mayo clinic.

Flanagan tells me childcare is the foundation of family economic security ?

"* that's wy she is prioritizing it.

"too often we don't talk about the value of childcare to the economy.

On top of that we know birth to age 5 is when the bulk of brain development is happening.

Having high quality safe childcare is a really great way for us to make sure kids are entering school."

Flanagan tells me the legislative advisory commission has 10 days to approve the funding.

Once that is copmlete they'll work to get that money out to daycare providers.

That money will go to supplies to protect children during the pandemic like hand sanitizer and face masks.