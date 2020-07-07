Aberdeen Elections

It's election day in Aberdeen folks are heading to the polls to select a Mayor and Ward 4 Alderman.

Our quentin smith was in aberdeen and finds out what people want in their next leaders.

Many aberdeen residents say they want a mayor who will help bring more jobs and businesses to the city.... but before that can happen...this is the first step... coming out to the polls, and casting their vote for the best candidate they think can lead the city forward in that direction.

This was a common sight in aberdeen all throughout the day... voters casting their ballot for candidates they think can best serve and lead the town.

"voting is so important.

Being my age, i remember when i couldn't vote."

Pastor willie davis senior is a long time aberdeen resident.

He wants the his mayor to be a person who's honest, has strong leadership skills, and is committed to helping the city grow.

" i want us to be able to show some integrity.

If you don't know what is right, seek what is right, and then do what you know is right.

I believe if we do that in this town then we will be all right."

" we need strong leadership, not people with big power."

When voters showed up to the polls, many had one thing in common, they want the new leaders to create more economic development opportunities for the monroe county town.

"get everything back where it was.

Kfc, pizza hut, pizza inn, walmart, everything, i want it back here because i stay here."

" we need jobs most of all, we need jobs, then we need stores where you can spend your money, we won't have to take it to amory, or columbus, or tupelo."

Joyce vasser has lived in aberdeen for more than two decades.

She admits, she's tired of seeing her hometown being shown in a negative light.

The town is known for its infighting amongst board members.

Now, many are hoping the new leaders they're voting for will bring a new energy and create a more positive outlook for aberdeen.

" i'm hoping that when the new ones come in, they will sit and listen, and learn, and discuss things, and then come to a conclusion as to what needs to be done for the city of aberdeen."

" i hope that the new administration will come in and get the people to come together and do things that will benefit all of us, then this town and the city will move forward."

The polls will remain open until 7 pm.

Voters are required to bring their id with them, and they're also encouraged to wear a face mask upon entering inside the voting precinct.

