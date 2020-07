“Harrowing” stories of pain and suffering have been laid bare in a report which concludes that patients came to “avoidable harm” because the healthcare system failed to respond when serious concerns were raised about some medical treatments.



Related videos from verified sources Students demand change for racial inequality in All Black Lives Matter march



Dozens of people gather in Marble Arch in London in a All Black Lives Matter protest. The demonstrators walked from Hyde Park to Downing Street through Oxford street, in protest of racial inequality.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago Return to Traveling in a Post-COVID19 World



Americans are still thinking about their health and safety as they return to travel and are looking for indications from restaurants, hotels and attractions that they are committed to prioritizing.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:31 Published 2 weeks ago Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday to discuss VA services



The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday. Visit ktnv.com for details. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago