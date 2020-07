Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen may issue a new order tomorrow to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus as the county has seen several days of triple digit new coronavirus cases; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.



Related videos from verified sources 2 Fire Depts. Closed, 4 Police Officers Quarantined After Firefighter Test Positive For Coronavirus



Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County has two fire departments, but neither will be answering any calls in the next few days; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:06 Published 56 minutes ago State To Impose New Restrictions To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus



KDKA's Nicole Ford reports the state will impose new restrictions tomorrow to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:47 Published 2 hours ago Robots 'could join fight against coronavirus'



Robots could be used in the fight against Covid-19. That is according to Professor Andy Cooper, who has claimed that various labs have expressed an interest in embracing robot technology in order to.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02 Published 7 hours ago