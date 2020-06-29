Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California's COVID-19 Spike
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 08:23s - Published
California's COVID-19 Spike

California's COVID-19 Spike

Stanford Healthcare's Dr. Malathi Srinivasan talks to CBSN Bay Area, about the increase in coronavirus cases and how it may be difficult to control at this time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How California Is Dealing With One Of The Country's Worst Surges In Coronavirus Cases

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


As Coronavirus Cases Spike, California's Early Gains Are Coming Undone

California's new COVID-19 cases have hit a record high and hospitalizations are up. A state that...
NPR - Published

California has record surge in COVID-19 cases; Arizona clamps down

California marked a record spike in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a Reuters tally showed, as Los...
Japan Today - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California Bans Singing In Places Of Worship Due To Coronavirus [Video]

California Bans Singing In Places Of Worship Due To Coronavirus

The move comes as the state deals with a spike in cases.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:07Published
California Bans Singing In Church [Video]

California Bans Singing In Church

California continues to battle a spike in coronavirus cases. Business Insider reports California has banned people from singing or chanting in places of worship. Early in the virus battle California..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Animals Services: Prepared to keep pets safe [Video]

Animals Services: Prepared to keep pets safe

Fireworks season can be a tricky time for our pets, with Kern County animal services saying that shelters typically see a spike in lost animals around this time.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:28Published