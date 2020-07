AWOL Adventure Sports has seen an increase in both sales of products and number of people attending tours and kayak rentals

THE CENTURY MARKALL THE TIME,PLACES LIKE A-WOLADVENTURE SPORTSHELPS KEEPEVERYONE COOLWITH RECREATIONALACTIVITIES ON THEWATER AND IN THEAIR.IDAHO NEWS SIXREPORTER ALEXGRANT CAUGHT UPWITH THEM TO SEEHOW BUSINESS ISPICKING UP.AWOL ADVENTURESPORTS HAS HADTHERERECREATIONALACTIVITIES UP ANDRUNNING AGAIN FORNEARLY TWOMONTHS AND ARETHRILLED TO BEBACK."WE'RE JUSTTHANKFUL THATWE'RE FORTUNATEENOUGH TO HAVEONE OF THOSEBUSINESSESTHAT,WE'REALLOWED TO OPENAND HAD A MINIMALIMPACT ON OURSUMMER."SINCE OPENING,AWOL HAS SEEN AMASSIVE INCREASEIN SALES FOR THEIRKAYAK AND PADDLEBOARDS.

THEY FEELCOVID IS THEREASON BEHIND THEUPTICK IN SALESBECAUSE SO MANYARE EAGER TO GETOUT AND ENJOY THEWEATHER."IN THE NINE WEEKSSINCE WE GOT TOOPEN, WE HAVESOLD MORE KAYAKSAND PADDLEBOARDS THAN WEHAVE IN THE PASTTWO YEARSCOMBINED.

IT'S AGREAT PROBLEM TOHAVE,UNFORTUNATELY ATTHIS POINT WE CAN'TGET MORE BACKSTOCK SO WE WON'TBE ABLE TO GETMORE KAYAKS INUNTIL THE FALL."KAYAK RENTALS ANDZIPLINE TOURS HAVEALSO BEEN SUBJECTTO AN INCREASE INATTENDEES, DESPITETHE FACT THEY HAVECLOSED MULTIPLETIMES DUE TOWEATHERCOMPLICATIONS."THE WEATHERHASN'T BEEN SOCOOPERATIVE, WEWERE CLOSED 20%OF THE DAYS LASTMONTH, HOWEVEROUR KAYAK ANDZIPLINE TOURS HAVEBEEN UP 33%."SANITATION ANDSAFETY FOR THEIRPATRONS IS STILLONE OF THEIR TOPPRIORITIES."EVERY LIFE JACKET,EVERY PADDLE ISCLEANED ANDSANITIZED ANDEVERY BOAT ISWIPED OUT ANDTHEN SANITIZEDBEFORE IT GOES OUTAGAIN.

THE ZIPLINETOURS YOU KNOWWE HAVE THREEDIFFERENT TYPES OFALCOHOLS THAT WEHAVE TO USETROLLEY'S,HELMETS,LANYARDS."AWOL ADVENTURESPORTS HAS FINALLYSTARTED OFFERINGTHEIR SCUBACLASSES AGAIN FORTHOSE LOOKING TOPARTICIPATE.

IN TWINFALLS I'M ALEXGRANT IDAHO NEWSSIX.ADLIBS...