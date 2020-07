More than 40 people displaced by fire that ripped through Tracy neighborhood

CHARRED FRAME THAT'S LEFTBARELY STANDING AS THAT FIREOVERTOOK SEVERAL HOMES.

ALLDOWN THIS BLOCK.MORE THAN 40 PEOPLE ARE NOWWITHOUT A HOME AFTER A TRACYNEIGHBORHOOD IS ENGULFED INFLAMES.

THE FAST-MOVING FIRESPREAD DOWN THE WEST CULVERROAD SUNDAY WHEN THEY HIS THEPALM TREE WHEN LIKE OFGASOLINE SUPER HIGH AND WHEN.REALLY FAST AND PLUS WHENWAS SUPER WINDY.

THERE WAS NOWAY DO WE STOP THAT ELISESUMMER AND SAYS HE JUMPED INTOACTION AND GOT HIS WIFE ANDKIDS OUT OF THEIR HOME ANDDOWN THE BLOCK WHILE THE FIREWAS STILL ALONG THE FENCE.THAT SAYS IT HAD SPREAD TOTHE HOMES BY THE TIME HE CAMEBACK I GET MY WIFE'S CARD TOTHE STREET BUT.A GAME TO GAME BY AT THEHEIGHT AND NEVER THOUGHT ITWAS GOING TO BE SO FAST.

ANDWHEN THEY CAME BACK IT WAS ITWAS ALL ALONG.FIREFIGHTERS FROM SOUTH SANLOOKING FIRE AUTHORITY RUSHEDTO THE SCENE AND QUICKLYCALLED FOR MORE UNITS, THE 5ALARM FIRE TOOK MORE THAN 75FIREFIGHTERS FROM ACROSS THECOUNTY TO KNOCK DOWN THEFLAMES AND TO PROTECT OTHERTHREATENED PROPERTIES MY WIFEWAS GUY AND NOW HAS REALLYSHOT.AND SAID OH MY GOD, IDIDN'T LEAVE IT THAT CANHAPPEN LIKE THIS.SO JOHN AND LORI ALSO LOSTEVERYTHING IN THE FIRE ASFLAMES RIPPED THROUGH THEIRHOME.

HIS CHILD'S TOY FIRETRUCK, ONE OF THE ONLY FEWTHINGS THAT WERE BURNED.THE LONG GAME IS PRECIOUSTO YOU LIKE YOU PICTURES YOUEVERYTHING YOU HAD THEIR ALLPRICELESS THEY'RE ALL ON THEGROUND, YOU KNOW.THE SOUTH AND LOOKING FIREAUTHORITY SAYS 9 TOTALSTRUCTURES, INCLUDING TO TRYPLEXUS WERE EITHER DESTROYEDOR SEVERELY DAMAGED IN THEFIRE.

BUT DESPITE LOSING ALLTHE MATERIAL POSSESSIONS FIREVICTIMS SAY THEY'RE THANKFUL.NO ONE DIED IN THE FLAMES.THEN GOD FOR EVERYTHING YOUKNOW THE KIDS IN NOBODY THEIRLIVES.

SO THAT'S THE MAIN THATTHE MOST IMPORTANT THING.NOW THE COMMUNITY IS COMINGTOGETHER THE HOPE THOSE FIREVICTIMS, THE TRACY FAMILYRESOURCE CENTER.

IT'SCOLLECTING GIFT CARD DONATIONSAND A GO FUND ME PAGE HAS BEENSET UP FOR THE FAMILY.

