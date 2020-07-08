Oregon DMV launches new online system

The DMV's online portal went down last week as the agency worked to launch a new system with an expanded range of options.

Effort to get this years victorian christmas readyg its new customer service system.

This week it launched a new services for oregonians, called d-m-v-2-u.

The new system can issue real id-compliant driver licenses and i-d cards.

The federal transportation security administration will require real i-d for domestic flights in late 20-21..

D-m-v-2-u also allows people to make appointments online without waiting to hear back from the d-m-v.

So on monday we launched our online appointment scheduler so now oregonians can go online to oregondmv.com/dmvtoyou and schedule an appoitment at a dmv office for a date and time that works for them other online services allow tag renewal,