Trump administration okays LNG exports for Jordan Cove project

Yesterday- the u-s department of energy signed an order authorizing the jordan cove project.

Ferc has also approved the project.

However- the state has not given the project approval.

The pipeline would cut across four counties as it makes its way from malin to coos bay.

The jordan cove project says the pipeline would bring economic benefits to the region.

Opponents say it would destroy the environment.

Multiple environmental groups and landowners have filed lawsuits against the jordan cove project.

Newswatch 12's adam schumes spoke with an attorney from the western environmental law center about how this could impact the lawsuit.

So are the groups you're representing against the pipeline?

Uh, yes, we are.

My clients, uh, have been working on this project for more than a decade and we are very concerned with the environmental impacts, the climate change impacts and also the impacts that the project will have on private landowners here in oregon.

How does the federal order approving the pipeline impact the lawsuit?

Yes, that's a good question.

Uh, the department of energy yesterday, uh, granted export authorization for the project to non free trade agreement countries.

And this was a proforma, uh, grant of authority to the project.

And it's really not something that is all that material, frankly.

Uh, the department of energy has already granted that authority to free trade agreement countries.

So this development was, was expected.

Uh, wasn't something that we're all that concerned about because our target really is the federal energy regulatory commission.

They're the ones that control most of the authority and permitting responsibilities for this project.

So we are focusing our attention on their approval.

Where does the lawsuit currently stand?

So we filed our lawsuit back in may, and we filed that in the court of appeals for the district of columbia.

So it's over on the east coast and the litigation is moving pretty slowly.

We don't expect a decision in the litigation, probably at least until 2021.

We haven't even started briefing yet.

And we will, we do expect to do that later this year.

Susan brown.

Thank you so much for your time.

I really appreciate it.

You're welcome.

Thank you.

Newswatch 12 reached out to jordan cove project's company pembina for an interview.

It declined and sent us this statement

Newswatch 12 reached out to jordan cove project's company pembina for an interview.

It declined and sent us this statement instead.

Pembina says the order marks another momentous step