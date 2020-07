Intimidated Homeowner Kicks Lizzo Out of AirBnB Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 weeks ago Intimidated Homeowner Kicks Lizzo Out of AirBnB Over 4th of July weekend, Lizzo rented an AirBnB with her 6 black girlfriends, but the host felt "threatened" by the twerking videos they posted and kicked them out early. 0

