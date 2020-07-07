Amber Alert Issued For Abducted East Texas Toddler
Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.
She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27.
Tragic update to an AMBER Alert searchA tragic update to a search for a missing girl: the girl was found dead Tuesday. Officials said information obtained from the initial search of her home on Monday suggested she had threatened..
Missing Baraboo girl found dead; AMBER Alert canceledThe 10-year-old Baraboo girl who was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert has been found dead, police tell our sister station WMTV-TV in Madison.
Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl from BarabooAuthorities said that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo about 4 p.m. Monday.