Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amber Alert Issued For Abducted East Texas Toddler
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Amber Alert Issued For Abducted East Texas Toddler

Amber Alert Issued For Abducted East Texas Toddler

Zimia Whitaker, 2, was last seen in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center.

She’s believed to be with Zenas Whitaker, 27.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tragic update to an AMBER Alert search [Video]

Tragic update to an AMBER Alert search

A tragic update to a search for a missing girl: the girl was found dead Tuesday. Officials said information obtained from the initial search of her home on Monday suggested she had threatened..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:31Published
Missing Baraboo girl found dead; AMBER Alert canceled [Video]

Missing Baraboo girl found dead; AMBER Alert canceled

The 10-year-old Baraboo girl who was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert has been found dead, police tell our sister station WMTV-TV in Madison.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:21Published
Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl from Baraboo [Video]

Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl from Baraboo

Authorities said that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo about 4 p.m. Monday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:27Published