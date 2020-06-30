Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans

The low-interest loans can be forgiven if businesses meet certain conditions like rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels.

SCHOOLS ON FRIDAY.BUSINESSES HAVE ONEMONTH LEFT TO APPLYFOR LOANS THROUGH THEPAYCHECK PROTECTIONPROGRAM.THIS WEEK -- A LIST CAMEOUT SHOWING HOW MUCHSOME BUSINESSES -- ANDNON PROFITS RECEIVED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD BREAKS DOWNHOW THE MONEY WASSPENT.INSIDE WEAVE GOTCHACOVERED, KELLY WILSONIS SO GREATFULNAT POP: Sewing machineFOR THE PAYCHECKPROTECTION PROGRAM,COMMONLY KNOWN ASTHE PPP LOANSKelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredWe wouldn't have made it.

Imean there is no way wewould have made it.THE CORONAVIRUSCAUSED HER BUSINESS TOHANG BY A THREAD-Kelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredWe were closed for nineweeks and the phone did notring for the nine weeks at allWILSON COMMITTED TOPAYING HER EMPLOYEESWHICH THE PPP LOANSHELPED HER DOKelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredThey didn't have to worry, theydidn't have to findunemployment.

Ariel Rothfield/ 41 Action News Local businesses both big and small all borrowed money Gates BBQ received between 1 and 2 million dollars The Friends of the Zoo- 2 to 5 million dollars Doug Thaman/ Missouri Charter Public School Association Executive Director

Imean there is no way wewould have made it.ACADEMY FORINTEGRATED ARTS INKANSAS CITY IS ACHARTER SCHOOL AND ANON-PROFITIT RECEIVED between 150-THOUSAND TO 350-THOUSAND DOLLARS.Doug Thaman/ Missouri CharterPublic School AssociationExecutiveDirectorIt really was a lifeline forthemTO HELP PAY ITS HOURLYEMPLOYEESDoug Thaman/ Missouri CharterPublic School AssociationExecutiveDirectorThere are critics of the PPPloans and charter schoolsreceiving them.We find it kind of interesting.The people that say charterschools aren't really publicschools are now the onessaying charter schools arepublic schools and you reallyshouldn't be receiving thesedollarsDOLLARS THE SCHOOLSAYS WILL HELP ITSDOORS STAY OPEN IN THEFALL,LIKE IT'S HELPED WITHWEAVE GOTCHA COVEREDKelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredWe didn't know what was onthe other side.

So we wereeither all going down togetheror we were going to use it andswim and get to the other sideREPORTING IN Kansas City.ARIEL ROTHFIELD.

