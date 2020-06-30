Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans

Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans

Some Kansas City metro businesses applied for and received funding through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The low-interest loans can be forgiven if businesses meet certain conditions like rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SCHOOLS ON FRIDAY.BUSINESSES HAVE ONEMONTH LEFT TO APPLYFOR LOANS THROUGH THEPAYCHECK PROTECTIONPROGRAM.THIS WEEK -- A LIST CAMEOUT SHOWING HOW MUCHSOME BUSINESSES -- ANDNON PROFITS RECEIVED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD BREAKS DOWNHOW THE MONEY WASSPENT.INSIDE WEAVE GOTCHACOVERED, KELLY WILSONIS SO GREATFULNAT POP: Sewing machineFOR THE PAYCHECKPROTECTION PROGRAM,COMMONLY KNOWN ASTHE PPP LOANSKelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredWe wouldn't have made it.

Imean there is no way wewould have made it.THE CORONAVIRUSCAUSED HER BUSINESS TOHANG BY A THREAD-Kelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredWe were closed for nineweeks and the phone did notring for the nine weeks at allWILSON COMMITTED TOPAYING HER EMPLOYEESWHICH THE PPP LOANSHELPED HER DOKelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredThey didn't have to worry, theydidn't have to findunemployment.

They were stillhere and apart of the teamand knew how much theymeant to meAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsLocal businesses both big andsmall all borrowed moneyGates BBQ received between1 and 2 million dollarsThe Friends of the Zoo- 2 to 5million dollarsDoug Thaman/ Missouri CharterPublic School AssociationExecutiveDirectorWe wouldn't have made it.

Imean there is no way wewould have made it.ACADEMY FORINTEGRATED ARTS INKANSAS CITY IS ACHARTER SCHOOL AND ANON-PROFITIT RECEIVED between 150-THOUSAND TO 350-THOUSAND DOLLARS.Doug Thaman/ Missouri CharterPublic School AssociationExecutiveDirectorIt really was a lifeline forthemTO HELP PAY ITS HOURLYEMPLOYEESDoug Thaman/ Missouri CharterPublic School AssociationExecutiveDirectorThere are critics of the PPPloans and charter schoolsreceiving them.We find it kind of interesting.The people that say charterschools aren't really publicschools are now the onessaying charter schools arepublic schools and you reallyshouldn't be receiving thesedollarsDOLLARS THE SCHOOLSAYS WILL HELP ITSDOORS STAY OPEN IN THEFALL,LIKE IT'S HELPED WITHWEAVE GOTCHA COVEREDKelly Wilson/ President andOwner ofWeave Gotcha CoveredWe didn't know what was onthe other side.

So we wereeither all going down togetheror we were going to use it andswim and get to the other sideREPORTING IN Kansas City.ARIEL ROTHFIELD.

41ACTION NEW




You Might Like


Tweets about this

arothfield

Ariel Rothfield KSHB RT @41actionnews: Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans Story by @arothfield https://t.co/dOUboVc3Qn 22 minutes ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans Story by @arothfield https://t.co/dOUboVc3Qn 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars [Video]

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020. Kanye West, via Twitter The Small Business Administration..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Officials, businesses in Louisburg unsure about how to enforce Kansas mask mandate [Video]

Officials, businesses in Louisburg unsure about how to enforce Kansas mask mandate

Business owners and city officials in Louisburg, Kansas, still have a lot of questions about how a statewide mask mandate, which goes into effect Friday, will work. Mayor Marty Southard is not so much..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:25Published
Businesses navigate mask mandate enforcement without denying customers [Video]

Businesses navigate mask mandate enforcement without denying customers

Business owners across the Kansas City metro area are trying to figure out the best way to enforce mask policies without denying customers.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:54Published