Charges Dropped Against Woman Who Was Slapped At Airport
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published
An incident involving a Miami-Dade police officer striking a woman at Miami International Airport was captured on video and is under investigation Thursday morning.

0
State Attorney: Charges Dropped Against Woman Who Was Struck By Miami-Dade Police Officer At MIA

cbs4.com - Published

Miami Cop Violently Strikes Woman in Face At Airport, Relieved Of Duty

A Miami-Dade County police officer is on video violently striking a woman in the face at the airport...
TMZ.com - Published


Woman Seen Getting Punched By Officer At Miami Airport Had Planned To Fly To Chicago [Video]

Woman Seen Getting Punched By Officer At Miami Airport Had Planned To Fly To Chicago

A video posted on social media shows a woman hit in the face by an officer at Miami International Airport. We have now learned that the woman was hoping to catch a flight to Chicago before the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published
Officer Under Investigation After Striking Woman At MIA [Video]

Officer Under Investigation After Striking Woman At MIA

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:20Published
WEB EXTRA: Officer Slaps Woman At Airport [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Officer Slaps Woman At Airport

An Miami-Dade police officer slapped a 'belligerent woman' at the airport and the incident was caught on video.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:03Published