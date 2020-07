Jackson City Council approves relocating Andrew Jackson statue Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Jackson City Council approves relocating Andrew Jackson statue The Jackson City Council approved a proposal to remove a statue of President Andrew Jackson from city hall, according to Councilman Aaron Banks. 0

REMOVE THE STATUEERECTED 52 YEARS AGO IN HONOR OFANDREWJACKSON...IT'S THE FIRST STEP INUNRAVELING HISCOMPLICATED PAST, FROM THE CITYTHATBEARS HIS NAME... JUST OUTSIDE CITY HALL, A STATUEOF GENERAL ANDREW JACKSON ...THE BRONZE STATUE WAS SCULPTEDIN 1968...THE CITY IS NAMED AFTER JACKSON,ANDWAS FOUNDED IN 1822 ASMISSISSIPPI'S CAPITALCITY...AN HONOR FOR HIS ROLE IN THEBATTLE OF NEWORLEANS DURING THE WAR OF1812...ANDREW JACKSON ALSO SERVED AS7THPRESIDENT OF THE US...BUT ALSO IN HIS BIORGRAPHY ISTHE FACTTHAT HE WAS A SLAVEOWNER...ACORDING THE THE HERMITAGE,JACKSON'SHOMESTEAD IN NASHVILLE,TENNESSEE,THE FORMER PRESIDENT OWNED ABOUT150ENSLAVED AFRICAN- AMERICANS ATTHE TIMEOF HIS DEATH.HE ALSO SIGNED THE INDIANREMOVAL ACT...THE LAW PUSHED SEVERAL NATIVEAMERICAN TRIBES OUT OF THESOUTH, INCLIDING HERE INMISSISSIPPI, ON A FORCED MARCHTOOKLAHOMA...A MARCH KNOWN AS THE TRAIL OFTEARS...CITY COUNCIL VOTED 5-1 TO REMOVETHESTATUE...THE LONE NO VOTE WAS CAST BYCOUNCILMANASHBY FOOTE...MAYOR CHOKWE ANTAR LUMUMBA SAYSTHESTATUE IS MOVING IN PART BECAUSEANDREWJACKSON IS GUILTY OF ONE OF THEMOSTHEINOUS ACTS OF GENOCIDE THATTHIS NATION HAS EVER SEEN...HE ALSO SAYS AS HISADMINISTRATION WORKSTO BUILD A CITY FOCUSED ONPROGRESS ANDUNITY, WE MUST MAKE CERTAIN THATWEDISPLAY IMAGES WHICH REFLECTTHOSEASPIRATIONS... INTERESTING FACT ABOUT THEANDREWJACKSON STATUE...IT WAS DESIGNED BY SCULPTORKATHERINERHYMES SPEED ETTL...HER FIRST HUSBAND WAS LELANDSPEED, WHOWAS ELECTED MAYOR BACK IN1945...NO WORD YET ON WHERE THE CITYPLANSTO MOVE THE MONUMENT... TROYJOHNSON, 16 WAPT NEWS AT 10...





