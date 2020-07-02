Australian police lock down major state border

Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

New South Wales health has confirmed staff and residents of Ashfield Baptist Homes in Sydney's inner west have been tested after a staff member tests positive to..

A new suite of COVID-19 measures will come into place for NSW hospitality venues from Friday as the state records 19 new cases.

National cabinet meets for the first time in two weeks today, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for NSW hospitality venues.

National cabinet meets for the first time in two weeks today, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for NSW hospitality venues.

Six of the seven new COVID-19 cases are linked with the Thai Rock restaurant outbreak in Sydney's Wetherill Park, which has now grown to 52 cases.

As face masks are set to become compulsory in parts of Victoria, SBS News speaks to three experts about why some are hesitant to get on-board.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has called for understanding, saying some people might not be able to wear masks in public.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has called for understanding, saying some people might not be able to wear masks in public.

Premier Daniel Andrews has extended the hardship payment to Victorians in self-isolation awaiting coronavirus test results, but some say it's not enough to stop..

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the Minister of Police Lisa Neville are speaking live at 11.30am (AEST) with a COVID-19 update.

(CNN)Australia will isolate 6.6 million people in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation...

There is a central tenant of realism that postulates 'self-help' in an anarchic world system....

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities were preparing to close the border between the...