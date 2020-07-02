Australian police lock down major state border

|
|
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Watch: Vic COVID-19 updateVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the Minister of Police Lisa Neville are speaking live at 11.30am (AEST) with a COVID-19 update.
Who is eligible for Victoria's new pandemic payments and how crucial are they to stopping the spread of coronavirus?Premier Daniel Andrews has extended the hardship payment to Victorians in self-isolation awaiting coronavirus test results, but some say it's not enough to stop..
Victoria's top doctor urges caution on first day of Melbourne's mandatory mask ruleVictorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has called for understanding, saying some people might not be able to wear masks in public.
Why some Australians are rebelling against coronavirus face mask adviceAs face masks are set to become compulsory in parts of Victoria, SBS News speaks to three experts about why some are hesitant to get on-board.
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW records 7 new coronavirus cases as new restrictions come into effectSix of the seven new COVID-19 cases are linked with the Thai Rock restaurant outbreak in Sydney's Wetherill Park, which has now grown to 52 cases.
National cabinet to meet again as new coronavirus rules for NSW businesses come into placeNational cabinet meets for the first time in two weeks today, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for NSW hospitality venues.
New virus measures for NSW businessesA new suite of COVID-19 measures will come into place for NSW hospitality venues from Friday as the state records 19 new cases.
'Most critical' time, aged care home in Sydney's inner west closes to visitorsNew South Wales health has confirmed staff and residents of Ashfield Baptist Homes in Sydney's inner west have been tested after a staff member tests positive to..
|
