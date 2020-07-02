Global  
 

Australian police lock down major state border
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Libby Hogan reports.

