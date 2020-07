Pet dog rests on farmer's shoulders while she works

This is the adorable moment a little pooch asked to be carried on its owner's back after a day of hard work.

The five-month-old puppy named Kanoon climbed onto Niyom Duangwongsa's shoulders in a paddy field in Maha Sarakham, northeastern Thailand on June 28.

Her son, Chimongkol, said he has not trained the dog to climb onto his mother's back so it amazed him.

He said: "Kanoon loves following my mother, it does not want to be apart from her.

My mother also enjoys carrying the pup on her back."