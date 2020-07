PCC's Plan for Fall Start During Pandemic

And it won't be much different from what students experienced during the state shutdown.

Pima Community College is preparing for an August 19 start date.

TRT - 1:53 OC -THIS IS REAL LIFEA WEEK -- THAT'S ALL THE TIMEP-C-C HAD -- TO TRANSFORM ABOUT2-THOUSAND OUT OF 3,500COURSES -- INTO ENTIRELYVIRTUAL ONES.

AND THEN TRAINFACULTY -- ABOUT 3- THOUSANDEMPLOYEES -- TO FUNCTION INTHAT VIRTUAL CONTEXT.

FOURMONTH LATER -- CHANCELLOR LEELAMBERT IS PRETTY MUCH STAYINGTHIS COURSE.

OUR PLAN WAS TOLEAVE AS MUCH OF WHAT WE WEREDOING COMING THROUGH THESPRING -- COMING INTO THEFALL.

MEANING REMOTE LEARNING.HE HAD WANTED TO BRING BACKALL THE COURSES THAT REQUIREHANDS-ON LEARNING -- SCIENCES-- ARTS -- AND CTE CLASSES INFIELDS -- LIKE NURSING ANDAUTOMOTIVE.

BUT CHANCELLORLAMBERT REALIZED -- IT WOULDBE TOO DIFFICULT.

I WOULD LOVETO BRING BACK AS MUCH AS WECAN.

I MEAN THAT I WOULDCERTAINLY WANT TO DO THAT ANDI TOLD MY FACULTY AND STAFFKNOW MY BIAS IS TO FACE-TO-FACE LEARNING.

BUT THECOVID-19 RISK -- HE SAYS -- ISTOO HIGH -- SO LESS HANDS-ONCOURSES ARE BEING OFFERED TOKEEP STUDENTS AND STAFF SAFE-- AND SOCIALLY DISTANCED.

ANDALL THE HANDS-ON COURSESOFFERED ARE BEING ADJUSTED TOINCLUDE -- SMALLER CLASS SIZES-- REMOTE LEARNING -- ANDFLEXIBLE SCHEDULING.

SO YOUCOULD BE SITTING IN A LABCOURSE WHERE MAYBE IN THEMORNING YOUR LISTENING TO ALECTURE AND IN THE AFTERNOONYOU CAN ACTUALLY WORK ON THEEQUIPMENT.

SO INSTEAD OF YOUBEING THERE ALL DAY LONG NOWYOU ONLY HAVE TO BE THERE PARTOF THE DAY.

LAMBERT SAYS THECOVID-19 CRISIS SERVED AS ANACCELERANT TO NEEDED CHANGESIN THE 21ST CENTURY.

THEDIGITAL SKILLS WHICH ALLSTUDENTS ARE GOING TO NEED,YOU'RE GETTING THEM NOW.EMPLOYEES, YOU GOTTA HAVETHOSE SKILLS TOO.

HE SAYS THEPANDEMIC IS A HARDCORE LESSONON FLEXIBILITY ANDADAPTABILITY.

WE'RE LIVING21ST CENTURY SKILLS-- THROUGHTHE PANDEMIC.

IT'S NOTTHEORETICAL.

THIS IS REALLIFE.LAMBERT SAYS HE'S DEDICATEDALL THE FEDERAL CARES ACTFUNDS -- 10 MILLION DOLLARS --TO TECHNOLOGY FOR STUDENTS WHONEED IT..

