National coin shortage; another side effect of the pandemic

The U.S. mint, who makes the coins, said because of the stay at home orders and social distancing, they reduced staff in their offices to keep workers safe.

You may notice a*change the bext time you're checking out at a local business with cash.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live in springfield where one local grocery store is already asking people to pay in exact change to conserve coins.

Matt and renee food service warehouse store here in springfield has signs all over their registers asking people who pay with cash to pay as close as they can to the exact amount.

Now this is starting to happen at businesses across the country because the federal reserve says there is a coin shortage.

On june 15th, the federal reserve announced they are going to limit how many coins are sent to banks as a way to make sure everyone gets the same chance at accessing the coin supply.

According to the u.s. mint, the supply was disrupted due to keeping workers at home during the pandemic.

Also during the shutdown, many businesses were not depositing coins in banks only adding to the decrease in supply.

Matt and renee businesses are trying to give back the community as a way to adjust to the coin shortage.

Jackson's food service is asking customers if they want to round up to the nearest dollar and that change will be donated to a local boys and girls club.

Live in springfield connor mccarthy kezi